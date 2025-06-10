Top Insurance Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies that underwrite and manage risk by issuing insurance policies—ranging from life and health to property and casualty coverage. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to an insurer’s performance through premium income, claims management and investment returns, all of which are shaped by regulatory changes, interest-rate movements and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,425,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,864,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $303.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,558,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,637. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.33 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

