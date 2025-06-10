Top Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 8th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Applied Digital, D-Wave Quantum, MARA, and Oklo are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms. They often combine the growth potential of smaller companies with a level of stability and established market presence closer to that of larger corporations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 302,188,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,657,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 181,187,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,268,891. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 82,418,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,878,537. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,151,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989,290. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 6.61. MARA has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.30. 13,211,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,164,257. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

