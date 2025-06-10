Top Robotics Stocks To Follow Now – June 8th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Serve Robotics, TechnipFMC, and EPAM Systems are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the robotics sector’s growth potential, which spans applications in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer electronics. Performance of robotics stocks often reflects advances in artificial intelligence, production costs and global demand for automation solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $141.72. The stock had a trading volume of 153,523,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,603,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,050. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,574,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $738.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.67.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.59. 3,399,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 501,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,569. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $138.15 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

