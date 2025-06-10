Top Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – June 8th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, Unity Software, GameStop, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute VR hardware (like headsets), software platforms and immersive content. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the expanding market for gaming, training, healthcare and enterprise applications built on virtual reality technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $13.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $697.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,707,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531,332. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.18.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.34. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.50 and a beta of -0.69. GameStop has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $35.81.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.42. The stock had a trading volume of 501,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,569. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $206.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

