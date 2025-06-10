Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

