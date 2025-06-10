TrueContext (CVE:PFM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TrueContext Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as high as C$0.60. TrueContext shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

TrueContext Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60.

TrueContext Company Profile

TrueContext Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. It offers ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

