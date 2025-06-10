Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE UBER opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.91.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

