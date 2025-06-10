UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 275,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Capmk raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Christian Devin Ruppel sold 10,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $112,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 253,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,529. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Dot Stock Performance

NYSE GDOT opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.73. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.36. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

