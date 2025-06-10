UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,070 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRDS. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $69,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 3,324.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 893,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 867,681 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at $10,761,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NerdWallet by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 555,329 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NerdWallet by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after purchasing an additional 535,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NerdWallet Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $827.09 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

