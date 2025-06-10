UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 2,165 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,651,000 after purchasing an additional 521,411 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.