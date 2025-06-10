UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 63,486 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

LILA stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 22,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,243.13. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

