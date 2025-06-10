UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 685 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.5%

WMB stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

