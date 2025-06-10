UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 78 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

