UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.0%

GE Vernova stock opened at $480.39 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $500.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.78.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

