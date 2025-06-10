UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

