UMB Bank n.a. Buys 12,254 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 596.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 104,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Up 4.2%

IBIT opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.