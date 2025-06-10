UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,304 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5%

UL opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

