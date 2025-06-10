UMB Bank n.a. Buys 324 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 523,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

