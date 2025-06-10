UMB Bank n.a. Buys 617 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

