UMB Bank n.a. Buys 78 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.60 and its 200 day moving average is $558.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

