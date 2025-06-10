UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 15,291 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,528,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.47.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock worth $9,360,205. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

