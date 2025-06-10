UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,147,000 after purchasing an additional 567,556 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 851,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 678,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,326,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.31.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

