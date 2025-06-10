UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

