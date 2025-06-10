UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NUSC stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
