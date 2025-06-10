UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 623,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of MKC opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

