UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,366,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16,019.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 397,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.23.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

