UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
