UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $517.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.74 and a 52-week high of $582.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.13.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

