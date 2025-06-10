UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 84.1% during the first quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,493.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVES opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $708.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

