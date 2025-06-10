UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average is $185.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

