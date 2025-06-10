UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $439.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.28. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.78 and a twelve month high of $484.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

