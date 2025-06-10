UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS stock opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.92. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

