UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $109.10.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $1.1801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut Bank of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

