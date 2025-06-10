UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.50 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $139.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day moving average is $156.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

