UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,418 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,098 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.07. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

