UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 440,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.