UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

CSX Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CSX opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

