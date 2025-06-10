UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 21.1%

EFAV opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

