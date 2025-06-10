UMB Bank n.a. Has $747,000 Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,119,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after buying an additional 576,438 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,845,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,766,000 after buying an additional 389,967 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,377,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 180,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,079,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Santander began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of PPC opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

