UMB Bank n.a. Has $771,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $10,500,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

