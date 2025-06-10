UMB Bank n.a. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.4%

TD opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.7568 dividend. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

