UMB Bank n.a. Has $888,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.