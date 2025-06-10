UMB Bank n.a. Has $949,000 Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

