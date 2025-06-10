UMB Bank n.a. Has $983,000 Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1,747.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 577.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 181.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 0.9%

SSB opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on SouthState

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.