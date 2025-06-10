UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 165,162 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

