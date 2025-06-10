UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.