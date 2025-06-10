UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.15.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of URI stock opened at $707.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $651.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

