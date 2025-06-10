UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 938,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 53,229 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 964,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 54,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1%

ARCC stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.