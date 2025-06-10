UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 3,370 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

