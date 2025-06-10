UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 463 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $101.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.